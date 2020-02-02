WATCH LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction

News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

Groundhog Day: Out of the ShadowsLIVE at 7 a.m., Sunday, February 2.

Watch live Groundhog Day festivities from Gobbler’s Knob, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Will Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog “Punxsutawney Phil” Weather Prognosticator come out of his den and declare an early spring or six more weeks of winter?  Find out on “Out of the Shadows”!

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story