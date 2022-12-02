WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high winds blew through the state of Kansas Friday, cameras captured the town of Colby getting swallowed up by a massive dust storm.

Nexstar’s KSN captured the massive particle cloud moving over Colby. Click the player above to watch. A KSN viewer also sent this video of dust on a ranch near Syracuse, Kansas.

(Courtesy: Levi Ricker)

In between updates on various local dust storm warnings Friday afternoon, National Weather Service’s office in Goodland, Kansas tweeted to the state’s western neighbor: “Heads up I-70 in Kit Carson County, CO! Wall of dust coming your way! Pull over now and turn off your lights!”

If you get caught in a dust storm while driving, the Kansas Highway Patrol gave these tips to stay safe.