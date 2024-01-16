Jefferson County braces for blizzard-like conditions WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country has braced itself for more extreme winter weather. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence […]

Jefferson County rushes to recover after hurricane-force winds ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands are without power, a travel advisory is active and Jefferson County is in a state of emergency. Hurricane-force winds left behind a path of destruction […]

High winds leave 9,000 powerless in Watertown as a snowstorm approaches WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hurricane-force winds ripped through Watertown on January 9. This left a path of destruction throughout the city, including torn-off roofs, blown-out windows at North Elementary and […]