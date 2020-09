ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Transportation Safety Board are holding meeting on the Schoharie limousine crash starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The NTSB said the meeting will be to vote on the findings, probable cause, and recommendations in the final draft of the crash report.

The virtual meeting will be streamed live on the NTSB website.

LATEST STORIES:

LATEST STORIES: