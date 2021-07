CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A federal grand jury in Rochester returned an indictment today charging a Corning employee with economic espionage, theft of trade secrets and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

According to court documents, Ji Wang, 59, was assigned to work on a fiber laser research and development project initiated by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The $16 million applied research project resulted in a 1000-fold increase in power for the fiber lasers. The DARPA project also resulted in a large accumulation of non-public, technical and scientific information regarding the methods and processes used to produce the fiber lasers. This information was protected as a trade secret and was controlled for export by the United States government.