QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An all-way traffic stop is in effect at two intersections of West Mountain Road in the town of Queensbury. “All-way stop” traffic control has been implemented with newly placed stop signs at all directions at West Mountain Road’s intersections with Aviation Road and Luzerne Road.

The change in traffic flow is effective as of Wednesday. An all-way stop refers to any intersection where motorists must stop before proceeding from any direction. Warren County is also placing video messaging boards and warning signs along the related roads, to let drivers know about the change.

West Mountain Road is a residential road in Queensbury, not heavily populated. It is also home to the West Mountain Ski Area, and the future home of the mountain’s planned resort and community expansion. Aviation Road carries traffic often coming from Queensbury’s schools, and the Aviation Mall. Luzerne Road, further south, connects west Glens Falls and Glens Falls Hospital to the Lake Luzerne/Corinth area.

The change was implemented following an engineering study that examined traffic on West Mountain Road, also known as Warren County Route 58. It’s not the only change to roadways going on in Queensbury at the moment. A sinkhole in March has closed a stretch of Bay Road ever since and will continue to do so for another 2-3 months as the culvert is completely replaced. Meanwhile, the county is seeking community input on a plan to completely refurbish and upgrade several miles of Quaker Road, a season-long project planned for 2023.