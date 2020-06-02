WATCH: Protester tackled by police during interview with Buffalo news station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Monday night’s protests in Buffalo, police tackled one protester as we were interviewing him.
“My name is Miles Carter. I live in the Town of Tonawanda. I don’t live in the City of Buffalo,” he said. And as he continued with “My mosque is over on Genesee Street,” the protester was tackled by police.
Authorities also set off tear gas during this incident.
News 4 is working to find out why police charged at him, and whether or not he has been charged with a crime.
