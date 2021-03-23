WATCH: Racecar crashes into fans in North Carolina, injures woman

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Garner was watching drag racing at a North Carolina racetrack with her family over the weekend when she nearly became the victim of a tragedy.

Right before her family planned to leave the event Saturday at Wilkesboro Dragway, a racecar lost control, leaving the track and slamming into the area where Garner was standing.

The 22-year-old said she was recording the race at the time.

“I wanted to record one last race before I went,” she said. “There were two cars racing and I guess one of them lost control and it hit the guardrail where I was at and went over it and hit me on the side of my arm. As soon as it did hit me, I guess I, like, fell on the ground. I blacked out. “

The car had gone over the wall and slammed into her from the side, breaking her arm in at least four places and injuring her hand.

“I didn’t even look at my arm,” Garner said, recalling what happened after the accident. “I thought it was gone.”

She was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, where she will undergo at least two surgeries.

Garner said she’s thankful the situation didn’t end worse and that she’s grateful for the community support she’s received.

“Definitely not as bad as it could have been,” she said. “A lot of people were saying that they don’t even think I would have made it if it had went differently.”

Garner said she probably won’t return to the races anytime soon.

“But if I do,” she said, “I definitely will not be on the front line.”

Garner’s sister has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of her medical bills.