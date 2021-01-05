WATCH: Rescue on ski lift at Bristol Mountain Sunday

BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) — A ski lift at Bristol Mountain was stopped Sunday evening to facilitate a rescue.
In video of the sequence, a girl was hanging from the side of the chair lift as staff worked to rescue her.
Bristol officials say the lift was stopped so the girl could be rescued and that she wasn’t being rescued from a stopped lift.
They added that an internal investigation is underway.
