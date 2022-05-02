This marks the second time Neulander has been given this sentence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For a second time, former Doctor Robert Neulander was sentenced to 20-years-to-life Monday for the murder of his wife Leslie Neulander.

Neulander sits in an Onondaga County newsroom as he awaits to hear his sentence Monday.

Neulander was convicted of murder for the second time in March. A second jury found him guilty of killing his wife and trying to cover it up by making it look like she fell in the shower. For the tampering charges he was given 1-and-1/3 to 4 years. It will be served concurrently

The second trial was required after the first trial was overturned. The state’s highest court blamed juror misconduct.

For this second sentencing, the Onondaga County District Attorney will not request the maximum penalty: 25 years to life in prison. Instead, he asked the judge sentence Neulander to the same amount he faced after his first trial: 20 years to life in prison.

Neulander attorney, Jonathan Back, speaking for the Neulander family, asked Monday for the minimum sentence, 15 years in prison.

“He is in the final decade or decades of his life. He is not in good health.”

Neulander also addressed the courtroom Monday and echoed those sentiments:

BREAKING NEWS: Found guilty of murder, Robert Neulander is sentenced to 20 years to life in prison by Judge Miller. He gets credit for three years served.



He said: “24 people… with little in common except common sense… not one person thought this was anything but homicide.” pic.twitter.com/Df28tOUxG0 — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) May 2, 2022

That was not met, the Judge Thomas Miller said he considered the family’s sentiments, but felt 15-years-to-life was not a just sentence.

“And I don’t doubt for a moment the sincerity of any of them or the sense of loss that your family and friends feel. As I did previously, I will temper myself to reflect their input, but I do not believe a minimum sentence is appropriate here,” Judge Miller said.

Neulander will get credit for the three years he previously spent in prison, before he was freed by the overturned trial.

You can watch the entire sentencing in the video player below: