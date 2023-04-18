SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuylerville Central School District held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. about the tragic death of Kaylin Gillis. The 20-year-old graduated from the district in 2021.

Superintendent Gregg Barthelmas spoke, though no school representatives addressed the ongoing police investigation into the alleged shooter, Kevin Monahan. Instead, they focused “on the beautiful person Kaylin was, and all she added to our school community.”

Kaylin was known for her art. NEWS10 received a copy of a piece of art she created of popstar Billie Eillish.

Police say Monahan opened fire when a vehicle mistakenly pulled into his driveway around 10 p.m. on April 15. Kaylin was inside the vehicle and fatally injured. Monahan faces a charge of second-degree murder.