SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Athletics Director John Wildhack is speaking at 10 a.m. about the future of the football program.

Three coaches from the football program were let go Sunday.

BREAKING: Dino Babers will return for the 2022 season @NewsChannel9 — Alex Sims (@AlexSimsTV) November 29, 2021

Wildhack: “We want to play that 13th game. We also want to be competitive in the division.”(on expectations for 2022) — Alex Sims (@AlexSimsTV) November 29, 2021

Wildhack: “It was important to see development in this team and we saw it. We have a young defense and we saw strides there.” — Alex Sims (@AlexSimsTV) November 29, 2021

18 of 22 players are expected to return next year providing a good core of players to build on.