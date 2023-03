SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On March 8th, Adrian Autry became Syracuse eighth men’s basketball head coach in program history.

Autry played at Syracuse from 1990-1994. He’s spent the last decade as an assistant coach at SU under Jim Boeheim.

NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti sat down with Autry for his first local television interview. You can watch it by clicking the link above.