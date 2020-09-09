WATCH: SUNY Chancellor visits SUNY Oswego, working to contain COVID-19 cases

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras is meeting with SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley to address how the campus is working to contain COVID-19 cases at 1 p.m. today.
As of Wednesday, September 9, the college has reported an estimated 47 total positive cases on campus since the end of August.
