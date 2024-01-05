Contractor withdraws plans for Point Peninsula limestone mine POINT PENINSULA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Point Peninsula celebrated a “win” on New Year’s Day. Plans for a 15.2-acre limestone mine were officially withdrawn by James Sheehan, owner […]

Watertown schools issue precautions as COVID, flu cases rise WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The holidays have ended, but respiratory viruses are still in town. This includes COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Cases of these viruses began to spike in Jefferson […]

Dry Hill Ski Area opens amid warmer weather WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2023 holiday season felt more like spring than winter in the North Country. However, this did not stop skiers and snowboarders. On December 23, Dry […]