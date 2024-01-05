(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- WATCH: The latest North Country news
- Contractor withdraws plans for Point Peninsula limestone minePOINT PENINSULA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Point Peninsula celebrated a “win” on New Year’s Day. Plans for a 15.2-acre limestone mine were officially withdrawn by James Sheehan, owner […]
- Watertown schools issue precautions as COVID, flu cases riseWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The holidays have ended, but respiratory viruses are still in town. This includes COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Cases of these viruses began to spike in Jefferson […]
- Dry Hill Ski Area opens amid warmer weatherWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2023 holiday season felt more like spring than winter in the North Country. However, this did not stop skiers and snowboarders. On December 23, Dry […]
- Watertown WW2 veteran to be honored at Miami Dolphins gameWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Querino Augusto (“Auggie”) Alteri is a die-hard Miami Dolphins fan. However, he has a greater commitment to service. When he was 18 years old Alteri joined […]