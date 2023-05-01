SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The night sky over Syracuse’s Inner Harbor will soon be lit up as the Water Lantern Festival returns on June 17.

The festival — which was voted USA TODAY’s #1 Best Cultural Festival two years in a row — brings together people of all ages and backgrounds for a magical night filled with music, food, and the stunning light of thousands of water lanterns lighting up the harbor.

Each lantern can be personalized, carrying messages of hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection as they drift out on the water.

The beautiful night display includes food trucks, games and activities, local vendors, great music, and the beauty of thousands of lanterns lighting the water.

“The Water Lantern Festival offers a beautiful way to express your hopes, dreams, and

aspirations,” said Nate Sorensen, Event Director. “It’s an evening that will stay with you long

after it’s over.”

To learn what others are saying, visit Water Lantern Festival Testimonials for more inspiration.



The Water Lantern Festival is the nation’s fastest-growing event experience touring over 100 cities. For more information, visit the Water Lantern Festival website.