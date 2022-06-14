(WSYR-TV) — Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge, N.Y. is set to open its doors back up to the public on Wednesday, June 15, and the park is offering attractions for adults and children.

For the park’s 2022 season, adults can expect to see more relaxation stations in the form of cabanas.

These cabanas can be found in the following park locations:

2 at the bottom of the newest rides – Serengeti Stampede, Mamba Strike, and Killermanjaro’s Revenge

2 between the Wave Pool & Amazon River

2 along the path from the Wave Pool to the Adirondack Expedition

2 on Cabana Island in the Adirondack Expedition next to the Sawmill

Another new addition to the park is a new Dack Shack building at the entrance of the park. According to a statement made by Vice President Katie Wojdyla, the new Dack Shack building was established due to high demand for its adult beverages.

Wojdyla continued to share her thoughts on the new development, saying, “The larger footprint will allow us to be more efficient and accommodate more guests for better speed of service.”

The popular Royal Hanneford Circus also returns this summer with twice-daily acts that feature aerial lyra, juggling, and hire-wire performances.

Water Safari is offering different deal packages that can be found on Water Safari’s website. Discounts include lodging at the Old Forge Camping Resort or Water’s Edge Inn, located roughly one minute from the park.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is around a 2 hour drive from Syracuse.