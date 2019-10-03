Watertown Downtown Business Association announces BID proposal

Watertown, NY- October 8, 2019- The Watertown DBA has formed a committee to create a Business Improvement District in Downtown Watertown. A Business Improvement District is a specific area in a City that is managed by a not-for-profit entity that is paid for by the businesses and property owners within the district. While a BID works closely in partnership with the City, the BID operates separately from the City and is managed and overseen by the businesses and property owners who are located within the district.

BIDs provide an array of services to manage and improve the mix of activities and aesthetics of public places. They are based on the premise that making attractive commercial districts will attract shoppers and make an environment conducive to thriving businesses. BIDs are formed by the local business community and are intended to enhance existing city services, not replace public works or economic development departments.

There are over 1000 BIDs in the US with 130 in New York State alone.

The DBA sees the creation of a BID as the next logical step to continue the positive momentum that has been generated in Downtown by the DRI award from the State.

“We believe that the time is right to bring a BID to Watertown.”, says Joseph Wessner, a DBA board member who is serving on the BID committee. “The DBA believes that Downtown needs an organization to coordinate and maintain all of the initiatives and improvements that are directed there. And that is a full-time job. We believe that a BID is the right way to meet this need”

The BID committee is working to define the scope of the BID, from the boundaries, services provided and budget to the organization of the not-for-profit management entity that operates it. To make sure that the BID represents the district, the committee is seeking input from downtown business and property owners. Any inquires can be made directly to the DBA.

An important announcement and update on the progress so far will be made at the Downtown Business Association’s Annual meeting held at the Jefferson County Historical Society/Paddock Mansion on Tuesday, October 8th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. If you have not done so already you may contact Jill VanHoesen at jvanhoesen@westelcom.net to make a reservation so that you may join us at the annual meeting.

About the DBA

The DBA is a consortium of businesses and individuals who believe in the past, present and future of the community, who creates opportunities for members to promote and improve the quality of life in Downtown Watertown. As well as providing significant input into downtown planning.