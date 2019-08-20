Watertown Downtown Business Association seeking Business of the Year nominations

The Downtown Business of the Year Award is an annual award sponsored by the Downtown Business Association of Watertown and the New York Small Business Development Center at Jefferson Community College (SBDC) to be given to an outstanding business located in downtown Watertown.

Any small business located in the downtown area of Watertown is eligible. This includes the area between High Street on the east, South Massey Street on the west, Academy/Mullin Street on the south and Beebee Island on the north.

Any member of the public can send in a nomination for their favorite downtown business, along with a reason why they think this business deserves the award. The person making the nomination must include their name and telephone number.

Visit the DBA website at www.publicsquare.com to download a nomination form or contact Sarah O’Connell at 315-782-9262, soconnell@sunyjefferson.edu. Nominations should be sent to: Downtown Award, c/o Small Business Development Center, Jefferson Community College,1220 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY, 13601. Nominations may also be emailed to the above address or faxed to 315-782-0901. All nominations must be received by September 13, 2019.

Last year’s winner was Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas. Previous winners of the Business of the Year Award include Bistro 108, the Agape Shoppe, the Impossible Dream Thrift Store, Dr. Guitar, the Paddock Club, Cam’s Pizzeria, A Second Look Bookstore, Avon Shoes, Neighbors of Watertown, Avon Shoes, DGM Coon, Rose & Kiernan, the North Country Arts Council, Watertown Audiology, Steve Weed Productions, Tunes 92.5, Washington St. Properties, Satyana Yoga Studio, April’s Cake Shop and Coughlin Printing Group.

The award will be presented during the Downtown Business Association’s annual meeting, to be held on October 8. For more information, please call Sarah O’Connell at the SBDC at 315-782-9262.