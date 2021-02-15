Watertown Fire Department firefighters sent to State Academy of Fire Science

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Friday that 39 firefighters from 16 fire departments across the state will begin their 11-week training program at the State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls on February 13 to become fulltime firefighters. Upon completion of the program, these first responders will achieve national certification and work as career firefighters in their respective fire departments.

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Recruit Firefighter Training Program provides basic training for both volunteer and recently hired career firefighters. During the 11-week program, recruits participate in over 500 hours of training in both classroom and practical settings. Classes focus on areas such as emergency vehicle and pump operations, flammable gas firefighting, basic rescue technician skills and foundational firefighting training and operations. Recruits also participate in daily physical fitness training in preparation for the Candidate Physical Ability Test. Upon completion, graduates will have received national certification from the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications in Firefighter I, Firefighter II and Hazardous Materials Operations.

Operated by the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the Academy offers courses in many areas including hazardous materials, arson investigation and general fire service training. The general fire service training areas include fire suppression, technical rescue, fire equipment maintenance, incident command, fire instructor development, fire officer development, firefighter health and safety, dispatcher training, emergency medical technician, EMT refresher, and EMT pilot core material training.

The current class of 39 firefighters attending the program represent the following fire departments:

Albany Airport Fire Department

Glens Falls Fire Department

Herkimer Fire Department

Ithaca Airport

Ithaca Fire Department

Kingston Fire Department

Medina Fire Department

Niagara Falls Fire Department

North Tonawanda Fire Department

Oneonta Fire Department

Ridge Culver Fire Department

Ridge Road Fire Department

Rochester Airport

Rochester Fire Department

Tonawanda Fire Department

Watertown Fire Department

In order to resume in-person training, State Fire officials have implemented several comprehensive health and safety measures to protect recruits as they complete their training. As part of this effort, recruits will now be required to complete the same screening process which has been implemented at state-owned facilities across the state.

This current class will graduate on May 10.