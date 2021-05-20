Watertown, Fort Drum logs job growth for April 2021

An open sign in the window of a gift shop is seen in Times Square on August 16, 2020 in New York. – Five months after New York City shut down to combat the coronavirus, the tourism industry remains flat. Business leaders and City officials are trying to devise plans to revive the tourism industry that has in years past brought in $45 billion annually and supported 300,000 jobs. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Labor has released preliminary figures of job growth in the state economy back in April.

According to this data, New York’s private sector jobs grew faster than the nations, which included growth in the Watertown-Fort Drum Metropolitan area.

In New York State, private sector jobs increased over the month by 28,100 or 0.4%. These rates were higher than the national average which was recorded to be 0.2%.

Data on these increases is detailed in the chart below.

Change in total nonfarm jobs Change in private sector jobs Net % Net % United States +266,000 +0.2 +218,000 +0.2 New York State +29,200 +0.3 +28,100 +0.4

Also in April, the Watertown- Fort Drum area saw a 16% increase in combined private sector and government jobs, and a 24.8% increase in solely private sector jobs.

Data on job growth by area is listed in the chart below:

Change in total nonfarm jobs Change in private sector jobs Net % Net % United States +14,147,000 +10.9 14,375,000 +13.3 New York State +1,017,700 +13.0 +1,020,100 +15.9 Albany-Schenectady-Troy +43,000 +10.8 +45,600 +15.2 Binghamton +10,300 +12.3 +10,800 +17.3 Buffalo-Niagara Falls +82,700 +18.7 +80,500 +22.5 Dutchess-Putnam +15,600 +12.9 +15,500 +16.2 Elmira +3,100 +10.1 +3,400 +14.1 Glens Falls +8,300 +19.6 +8,400 +25.8 Ithaca +3,600 +6.5 +3,600 +7.7 Kingston +7,300 +14.9 +7,600 +21.7 Nassau-Suffolk +197,100 +19.1 +195,700 +23.3 New York City +376,200 +10.0 +379,300 +12.0 Orange-Rockland-Westchester +99,400 +17.3 +101,400 +21.6 Rochester +62,500 +14.1 +62,100 +16.8 Syracuse +31,800 +12.0 +32,800 +15.8 Utica-Rome +12,700 +12.0 +11,500 +14.9 Watertown-Fort Drum +5,300 +16.0 +5,400 +24.8 Non-metro counties +37,600 +9.0 +36,500 +12.3

The industries that saw the greatest growth compared to the same time period in 2020 were leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities.

The number of private sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Full rates can be found on the New York State Department of Labor website.