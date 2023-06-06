WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Watertown man has been arrested by the Watertown Police Department after he allegedly reversed into a department vehicle twice, disabling the vehicle.

31-year-old Travis Lashure of Watertown was arrested on June 4 after an incident on June 1 at 11:15 p.m., where police attempted a vehicle stop on Lashure’s pickup truck in the 200 block of State Street, in Watertown.

A member of the Watertown Police Department uniformed patrol division tried to stop Lashure for a speed limit violation, but he fled from the officer into the J. B. Wise parking lot, onto Black River Parkway, continuing onto Factory Street

While on Factory Street, Lashure stopped his vehicle and reversed causing the flatbed of the truck to hit the front of a marked Watertown Police Department vehicle.

Lashure then continued onto the Pearl Street Bridge, stopped and then reversed again, ramming the front of the patrol vehicle, causing severe damage and disabling the patrol vehicle. He then fled the scene.

Lashure was arrested three days later on Red Lake Road in Theresa, N.Y. for a violation of probation warrant. He was held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court.

On June 5, Lashure was charged by the Watertown Police Department with the following:

Attempted Assault in the second degree, a Class E Felony

Reckless Endangerment in the first degree, a Class D Felony.

Lashure is set to be arraigned in Watertown City Court.

The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Probation Department, Watertown City Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance.