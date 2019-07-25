Watertown Native Serves at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

(Jacksonville, Fla.) – A 2007 Watertown High School graduate and Watertown, New York native is serving at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tashae Miles serves as a hospital corpsman that is responsible for assistant to the command-master-chief.



Miles credits their hometown for giving opportunities they would not have had otherwise experienced that has helped in serving with the Navy.



“Growing up, my hometown, I learned that I had the opportunity to see a lot of the world,” said Miles.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (MNRTC) Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. Naval Hospital Jacksonville includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. It serves 163,000 active-duty and retired sailors, Marines, soldiers, airmen, guardsmen, and their families, including about 83,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager.



Miles is now a part of a long-standing tradition of serving the Navy our nation needs.

“My father served in the Army,” said Miles. “Growing up seeing him gone a lot, I knew that the Army wasn’t for me and the Navy fit my personality which is why I choose to serve.”



Miles said they are proud to be part of a warfighting team that readily defends America at all times.



“My proudest accomplishment is my family,” said Miles. “Serving in the Navy allows me to provide so much for my family. The medical and the financial security allows for me to continue to support my family.”



Miles is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”



As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon capital assets, Miles and others know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.



“Our 2,400 staff (military, civilian, contract, and volunteer) are integral to keeping our Navy and Marine Corps family ready, healthy, and on the job,” said Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer.



“I enjoy serving in the Navy,” said Miles. “I’ve been blessed and had so many opportunities because of the Navy.”