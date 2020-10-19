Watertown sees no change in gas prices compared to last week

News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — The national average price of gas is two cents lower than it was last week.

At $2.17 per gallon, the price is significantly lower than it was at this time in 2019 — $2.65.

New York’s average of $2.25 didn’t change from week to week, but like the national average, it’s way lower than it was last year. That price was $2.70.

Here’s a breakdown of prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.20 (no change since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.22 (no change since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.1 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.24 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.31 (no change since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.30 (no change since last week)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story