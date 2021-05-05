Watertown Water Department to begin annual flushing program May 9

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is scheduled to begin its annual water flushing program.

Watertown’s Water Department is alerting residents that the annual flushing program will begin in the evening hours on May 9 and continue through July 1, 2021.

According to City Officials, work is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and continue through 2 a.m. each day. Motorists are urged to slow down and exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

Additionally, area residents and businesses may experience rusty or discolored water during this time frame. To avoid this problem, all are asked to avoid washing laundry or using water when crews are in the area.

A schedule of the program is included below: