SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown Wolf is being recognized for his “outstanding peformance.”

Watertown Wolves Captain and Forward Player Justin MacDonald has been named the Federal Prospects Hockey League Player of the Month for November and December 2021. The FPHLis a professional ice hockey league with seven teams across the United States.

According to the FPHL, MacDonald leads the league in scoring as he played in 16 games for the Wolves, scored 19 goals and made 21 assists for 40 points in the two months.

In his best game in November 2021, he scored five points, two goals and three assists, when the Wolves played Columbus. In December, he scored another five points with three goals and two assists against Delaware.

MacDonald was named captain of the Watertown Wolves in October 2021, prior to the start of the team’s 2021-2022 season. He was named team captain and assistant coach by Team Executive Robin Johansson.

MacDonald is a native of Newmarket, Ontario. He has played professionally since 2011.

He previously played with the 1000 Islands Privateers in 2012 and 2013, and then moved to the Watertown Volves in 2014 and 2015. He has also played in the East Coach Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League.