PAMELIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On April 18, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing call in the Town of Pamelia.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene at 25718 State Route 12, deputies confirmed that the stabbing involved the use of a sword.

An investigation by the deputies and detectives revealed that a verbal altercation between a male and female turned physical and lead to a sword injury.

The victim, 21-year-old Hunter L. Typhair, of Watertown, is being treated at Samaritan Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested Shannon E. Sweeney, of Watertown on the following charges:

Assault 2nd (class D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (class A misdemeanor).

Sweeney was arraigned in Jefferson County CAP Court at the Public Safety Building on April 18 and was released with no bail.