ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Watertown was arrested on Tuesday, February 28, after the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office found a meth lab in her residence.

The suspect, 32-year-old Keitha M. French was arrested after a complaint was made to the Sheriff’s office about a meth lab being located on 53 North Street in the Town of Madrid

Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene on February 6, and executed a search warrant on the residence. While searching, the deputies found 3.3 ounces of methamphetamine as well as components of a one-pot meth lab.

French was arraigned in Madrid Town Court in front of Judge Shape and was held with no bail at the St. Lawrance County Correctional Facility and is to appear back in Madrid Court at a later date.

French was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (A-2 Felony)

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3rd (D Felony)

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, Watertown City Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force.