WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Warmer weather came just in time for a summertime favorite in Watertown.

The City of Watertown Department of Parks and Recreations has announced that the Splash Pad at Thompson Park will open for the summer season this week.

According to the Department, starting May 18, the splash pad will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The splash pad is located within the grounds of Thompson Park in the City of Watertown, New York.