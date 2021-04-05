Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival, cardboard regatta canceled

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival and cardboard boat regatta have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Waterfront Festival Committee says they came to the decision to cancel the event for a second year “after a great deal of discussion and evaluation of the health risks involved in any large gatherings which might spread the virus which causes COVID-19.”

The event typically brings thousands of people to downtown Watkins Glen with vendors, music, and the annual regatta.

“We are all ready to return our key annual community events, but the health and safety of everyone involved has to be at the forefront of our decision. I’ve been in communication with our local leaders and while we are moving in the right direction to reduce the risk and spread of the pandemic for all, we aren’t quite there,” said Laurie DeNardo, Chair of the Waterfront Festival.