Wayne County Public Health postponing COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday due to delayed shipments

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County Public Health has announced that the clinic for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Those who were meant to go to The Health Services Building in Lyons on Saturday, Feb. 20, must be rescheduled for another clinic.

The health department said that this is due to the inclement weather across the country. Vaccine shipments have been delayed, so the county is unable to provide second doses on Saturday.

Registrants should not call Wayne County Public Health regarding rescheduling their appointment. The health department will reach out to each of the registrants with a new data and time as soon as possible.

Phone calls regarding this cancellation can’t be taken at this time, according to the department.

An automatically generated email reminding people about the clinic may still go out, but registrants should ignore it. Any questions regarding rescheduled appointments should send an email to wcph@co.wayne.ny.us.