BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo business said it’s disgusted with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and gave their employees a paid day off.

Pennant manufacturer, Oxford Pennant, took to Twitter Friday afternoon with a simple message, “We are disgusted. Oxford Pennant is closed.” The tweet was signed by co-founders Brett Mikoll and Dave Horesh.

Oxford Pennant closed for the day when the SCOTUS opinion was released Friday morning and paid employees for a full day of work. The company also committed to making a $1,000 donation to Planned Parenthood.

In an internal memo to staff, Horesh wrote in part, “The afternoon is yours to do whatever you like. We will reconvene next weekend to coordinate a paid day of action. This is a sad day for America.”

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ended constitutional abortion protections. The rebuke of Roe comes in response to the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a dispute over a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks.