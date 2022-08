SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media following the 12th day of preseason camp.

Babers stated that safety Ja’Had Carter is a full go. He was injured last week in practice and was taken to the hospital with an upper-body injury for precautionary measures.

He also reiterated that starter Garrett Shrader is dominating reps.