SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a weekend of barbecuing for many Central New Yorkers. But for some, it was an opportunity to help the homeless.

We Rise Above the Street hosted their 8th annual ‘Feed the Homeless Cookout’ at Billings Park.

There was food, a barber and community vendors.

Founder, Alamin Muhhamad says together we can change the world with one small act of kindness at a time.

“If we eat they eat means nobody deserves to be hungry everybody deserves to eat in the City of Syracuse and all over the world, and nobody should be suffering for food especially in the City of Syracuse, but we’re going to change a lot we’re going to open a lot of people’s eyes here,” said Muhhamad.

We Rise Above the Streets is actively accepting donations to continue their mission.

To donate, click HERE for their website, and you’ll find the donate button in the upper right hand corner.