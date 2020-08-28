Weather service assessing storm damage in New York, Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — National Weather Service teams are assessing damage in Connecticut and upstate New York to see if tornadoes touched down during powerful storms that caused power outages for tens of thousands of customers.
The teams were visiting New Haven County in Connecticut and Orange County in New York, where Thursday afternoon’s storms knocked down scores of trees and utility wires. Hundreds of utility crews are repairing the damage.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the mayor of Montgomery, New York, declared states of emergencies. There were no reports of serious injuries.
