A crash on April 26, 2023 temporarily closed the Onondaga Lake Parkway (State Department of Transportation)

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Lake Parkway was shut down after a crash involving a bus on Wednesday night.

According to 511NY, the crash happened around 8:43 p.m., closing the right lane of Onondaga Lake Parkway.

Courtesy State Department of Transportation

911 dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 the bus was trying to turn around on the parkway when a car hit it. The driver suffered a minor injury.

The bus could be seen blocking the lane on the State Department of Transportation traffic camera.