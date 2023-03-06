WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Weedsport Speedway has officially unveiled its 2023 schedule which features five high-caliber weekends of action.

On Monday, March 6, Weedsport Speedway management unveiled The Port’s 2023 schedule and announced tickets for Weedsport’s 2023 calendar will be posted online to the public this Friday, March 10 on their website.

Weedsport Speedway’s fan database members will have early access to tickets, Wednesday morning, March 8, and will receive an email with their advance presale code in the near future.

Weedsport’s 2023 season starts on Sunday, May 21 with opener Tony Stewart’s Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions, which will feature the first 410 Sprint Car and Modified doubleheader of the season for the All-Star Showcase.

The season runs from May through September, drawing a close with Cavalcade Cup Weekend on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, highlighted by five exciting divisions across two nights of action.

Camping is already available for 2023 and for more information you can visit the Weedsport Speedway website. While Weedsport will not hold an event during Super DIRT Week in 2023, the speedway is offering a Super DIRT Week camping special for the week of October 2 through October 9.

Visit Weedsport’s camping link and use promo code BIGGEST23 to save up to $95. This special promo code expires on March 31.

Hospitality suites are also now available for all events in 2023. Weedsport’s suites offer an unmatched experience, high above the racing surface, and provide a perfect setting for a group party or corporate night out. Call Weedsport Speedway’s main office at (315) 834-3067 for pricing and availability.

2023 Weedsport Speedway Schedule: