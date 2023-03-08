WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new music festival is making its way to Windham Mountain this September. The Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival is set for September 15 and 16.

In addition to live music, the festival will include food, drinks and local craft vendors. The festival will be headlined by Weezer and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead.

Lineup

September 15

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Lee Fields

Courtney Marie Andrews

Charlotte Rose Benjamin

Matt Sucich

Thunderstorm Artis

September 16

Weezer

Dinosaur Jr.

Albert Hammond Jr.

Sheer Mag

Channing Wilson

Elijah Wolf

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 with VIP tickets available. You can buy tickets on the Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival website.