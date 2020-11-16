Wegmans adds items to limited purchase list

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several items are now on a limited purchase list for Wegmans customers.

“To ensure we have options available for customers in every category, our merchandising team has spent the last several months sourcing additional suppliers, bringing in new brands, and working with our Wegmans Brand suppliers to build up our own holiday and winter reserves, in our own warehouses, as well as at our suppliers,” officials said in a statement.

The limited list is as follows:

Paper towels (1)

Facial tissues (1)

Napkins (2)

Household cleaners – includes bathroom cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, and window/glass cleaners (2)

Disinfecting wipes (1)

Wegmans peanut butter (2)

All disinfectant sprays (1)

Kitchen trash bags (1)

Freezer bags (1)

Food storage bags (1)

Disposable paper plates (1)

Bath tissue (1)

Items containing Famotidine (2)