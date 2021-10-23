Wegmans begins offering Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has expanded its COVID-19 booster shot offerings to include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The company made the announcement Friday.
Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot may choose which one they receive at Wegmans. A free booster shot will be available for:
- People age 65 and older
- Residents in long-term care facilities
- People age 50-64 with underlying conditions
- People age 18-49 with underlying conditions, depending on benefits and risks
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure
Booster shots can be given 6 months after the completion of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination series, or 2 months after the J&J.
Booster shots are available by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online here. Wegmans says patients should bring a vaccination card or other proof of vaccination to the appointment. Proof of eligibility is not required, but patients will be asked to state they are eligible.
Pfizer vaccine booster shots have been available at Wegmans since September,