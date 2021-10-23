Wegmans begins offering Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has expanded its COVID-19 booster shot offerings to include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The company made the announcement Friday.

Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot may choose which one they receive at Wegmans. A free booster shot will be available for:

People age 65 and older

Residents in long-term care facilities

People age 50-64 with underlying conditions

People age 18-49 with underlying conditions, depending on benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure

Booster shots can be given 6 months after the completion of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination series, or 2 months after the J&J.

Booster shots are available by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online here. Wegmans says patients should bring a vaccination card or other proof of vaccination to the appointment. Proof of eligibility is not required, but patients will be asked to state they are eligible.

All Wegmans pharmacies are now offering the Moderna and J&J booster shots to eligible individuals by appointment only. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. https://t.co/6bw3Ladckp — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) October 22, 2021

Pfizer vaccine booster shots have been available at Wegmans since September,