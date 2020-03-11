Wegmans limiting purchases of COVID-19 related products

(WETM) – Wegmans is limiting the number of certain items individuals can purchase related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter on the company website.

“To help ensure the availability of high-demand items for all customers, we are limiting the purchase of the products below. We continue to receive shipments of these products and are sending them out to stores as soon as they arrive.”

Restrictions have been placed on the following items:

Limit of 4 each per order

Wegmans purified, distilled, and spring water, 1 gallon

Limit of 3 each per order

Hand sanitizer

Rubbing alcohol

Alcohol wipes and prep pads

Hydrogen peroxide

Limit of 2 each per order

All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count

All Clorox disinfecting wipes

All Lysol disinfecting wipes

Wegmans towelettes, 40 count

Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs

Limit of 1 each per order

Wegmans bath tissue, family pack

Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack

