Wegmans offering Covid-19 booster shots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With millions of Americans now eligible for a Covid-19 booster shot, Wegmans announced Monday that appointments will be available in New York State, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.

To be eligible for a booster shot, you must be at least six months removed from your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine (booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not yet approved, and the CDC is not currently endorsing a mix-and-match approach). You must also fall into one of the following categories:

People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Appointments must be scheduled online. The shot is free.

Wegmans says you should bring your vaccination card or other proof to the appointment. Proof of eligibility is not required, but you will be asked to attest that you are eligible.

President Biden received his booster shot on Monday, joining more than 2.5 million Americans who have received a third dose since August.

“Boosters are important,” Biden said. “But the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated.”

A third dose of the vaccine is not currently required to be considered “fully vaccinated.” Anyone who is at least two weeks removed from their Johnson & Johnson shot or their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is still considered fully vaccinated.