Weinstein seeks to pursue arbitration over firing

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. A jury convicted the Hollywood mogul of rape and sexual assault. The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein is asking a bankruptcy judge in Delaware to allow him to pursue arbitration in New York over what he claims is his wrongful termination from the company he cofounded.

An attorney for Weinstein cited “newly discovered information and facts” in asking the judge presiding over the Weinstein Company bankruptcy for permission to pursue the arbitration case.

The Weinstein Company sought bankruptcy protection in 2018 amid a sexual misconduct scandal that triggered a nationwide movement to address predatory sexual behavior and harassment.

A New York jury convicted Weinstein in February of rape and sexual assault.

LATEST STORIES: