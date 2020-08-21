Weinstein seeks to pursue arbitration over firing

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein is asking a bankruptcy judge in Delaware to allow him to pursue arbitration in New York over what he claims is his wrongful termination from the company he cofounded.
An attorney for Weinstein cited “newly discovered information and facts” in asking the judge presiding over the Weinstein Company bankruptcy for permission to pursue the arbitration case.
The Weinstein Company sought bankruptcy protection in 2018 amid a sexual misconduct scandal that triggered a nationwide movement to address predatory sexual behavior and harassment.
A New York jury convicted Weinstein in February of rape and sexual assault.
