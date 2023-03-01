SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — About 94 million adults in the U.S. have high cholesterol. The CDC also estimates seven percent of kids have high cholesterol.

Having high cholesterol doesn’t only increase your risk of a heart attack or stroke. The CDC reports it can also make you more likely to get Alzheimer’s.

The good news? What we eat can help or hurt our heart health, and changes don’t have to be overwhelming.

Fill up on fiber

Registered Dietitians say fiber can help absorb cholesterol and redirect it from your bloodstream.

Foods rich in fiber include whole grains, oats, beans, legumes, and several fruits and vegetables.

Heal with healthy fats

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found an avocado a day helps keep high cholesterol away.

Avocados are healthy fats high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Omega-3 fatty acids can significantly reduce blood triglyceride levels, boost good cholesterol, and lower the bad.

Pile on plants

Cardiologists say plant-based diets can help your heart.

Think beyond the soil. Snacks can come from the sea.

Research finds seaweed and seaweed salad can lower cholesterol because of the fiber and antioxidant content.

Dietary changes can help lower cholesterol but as always, it’s best to talk to your doctor about what will work best for you.