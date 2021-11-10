Wellness Wednesday: free lung cancer screening aims to diagnose patients at early and curable stage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As advanced as treatments have become, one of the best ways to beat cancer is to catch it early.

This is why, during lung cancer awareness month, Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY is teaming up with CRA Medical Imaging for a free screening event this Saturday, November 13 in Auburn, East Syracuse, and Syracuse.

The goal is to find lung cancer when it’s most curable before it’s symptomatic.

“85% of patients who are diagnosed with lung cancer are current or former smokers,” said Dr. Nicole Taylor, a radiologist with CRA Medical Imaging.

With that in mind, the free screening event is for people ages 50 to 80 who meet the following criteria:

Current smokers

Former smokers who have quit within the last 15 years

People who have a history of heavy smoking: 1 pack a day for 20 years 2 packs a day for 10 years 3 packs a day for 7 years



The last time they held a screening like this, Taylor says they diagnosed four patients out of the 65 scanned.

“All of those patients were caught at an early stage and a very curable stage,” she said.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for everyone.

“The number of patients dying from lung cancer is greater than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer combined.” Dr. Nicole Taylor

Taylor says the life-saving 20-second CT scan could add years to your life.

The screening event is this Saturday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY office – 5008 Brittonfield Parkway, East Syracuse

Diagnostic Imaging Center – 37 West Garden Street, Auburn

Upstate Community Hospital Campus – 4900 Broad Road, Syracuse

To make an appointment for Saturday or to schedule a screening at a different time call 315-472-7504.

Each patient will require a COVID-19 screening and will have to wear a mask.