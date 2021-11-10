Wellness Wednesday: free lung cancer screening aims to diagnose patients at early and curable stage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As advanced as treatments have become, one of the best ways to beat cancer is to catch it early.
This is why, during lung cancer awareness month, Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY is teaming up with CRA Medical Imaging for a free screening event this Saturday, November 13 in Auburn, East Syracuse, and Syracuse.
The goal is to find lung cancer when it’s most curable before it’s symptomatic.
“85% of patients who are diagnosed with lung cancer are current or former smokers,” said Dr. Nicole Taylor, a radiologist with CRA Medical Imaging.
With that in mind, the free screening event is for people ages 50 to 80 who meet the following criteria:
- Current smokers
- Former smokers who have quit within the last 15 years
- People who have a history of heavy smoking:
- 1 pack a day for 20 years
- 2 packs a day for 10 years
- 3 packs a day for 7 years
The last time they held a screening like this, Taylor says they diagnosed four patients out of the 65 scanned.
“All of those patients were caught at an early stage and a very curable stage,” she said.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case for everyone.
Taylor says the life-saving 20-second CT scan could add years to your life.
The screening event is this Saturday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
- Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY office – 5008 Brittonfield Parkway, East Syracuse
- Diagnostic Imaging Center – 37 West Garden Street, Auburn
- Upstate Community Hospital Campus – 4900 Broad Road, Syracuse
To make an appointment for Saturday or to schedule a screening at a different time call 315-472-7504.
Each patient will require a COVID-19 screening and will have to wear a mask.