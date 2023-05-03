SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Annoyed by your allergies? You’re not alone. It’s been a rough allergy season.

Chances are, by now you’ve tried all the over-the-counter medication. If you suffer from that “stuck” congested feeling, you probably using nasal sprays too.

However, before you rely on them daily to clear constant congestion, check the label. Some of them will make your congestion worse.

“They work great but they are not made for long-term use.” Dr. Haidy Marzouk, ENT Physician with St. Joseph’s Health

If you use decongestant sprays longer than the three to five days suggested on the bottle you could end up with what’s called rebound congestion.

“When you use them more than you should, you can rebound with even more congestion once you stop them and you’ll need more of the spray to have an effect,” said Marzouk.

The medical diagnosis is called rhinitis medicamentosa.

“You’ll see a very swollen, red nasal cavity, and then over time you can actually degrade some of the support structures in your nose if it’s really a prolonged, severe problem,” warned Marzouk.

So how do you know what’s safe to use every day?

Dr. Marzouk says you can use a steroid or antihistamine spray daily.

You shouldn’t use decongestant sprays daily.

Decongestant sprays are dangerous over time because she says they reduce the blood supply.

“The trigger ingredients that you’re looking for are phenylephrine and oxymetazoline,” Marzouk said.

Those are the ingredients in common brands like Sudafed and Afrin.

Here’s the other issue, if you buy the store brand, they’re not always clearly listed on the front of the bottle.

The caveat is a lot of the brands like Walmart, Target, when they kind of package the generics of all these different sprays, they’re using kind of the store brand or label. So you’re not easily differentiating which one is the steroid versus which one is packaged as the decongestant because they have the same trademark. So that’s why it’s important to look at the ingredients of the spray. Dr. Haidy Marzouk

If you use a nasal decongestant and have any pain, bleeding, or numbness, Marzouk says you should call your doctor.

If you’re struggling to find relief from allergies, she suggests: