(WSYR-TV) — A recent study is reinforcing a previous understanding that in many cases, the same disease has different outcomes for different genders.

It’s painting a clearer picture of how risky the first year after a heart attack may be.

Compared to men, women have a one-and-a-half times greater risk of ending up in the hospital during that year.

Their risk of dying within the first year is more than two times greater than men’s.

So how can women protect themselves?

The American Heart Association says you should know your numbers.

9 out of 10 women have at least one risk factor for heart disease. So, know your blood pressure, cholesterol, and family history.

You can also help your heart by heading to the gym. Make exercise part of your routine.

It doesn’t have to be crazy cardio either. Doctors say walking 20 minutes every day can help.

Finally, make heart-healthy food choices. Cardiologists say you should be eating fruits often and having vegetables with every meal if you can.

They also advise you to limit processed foods and eat more whole grains.