WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers of Oneida County have reported that a West Monroe man is accused of setting fire to his home, threatening the lives of 5 people.

Around 12:12 pm on Tuesday, February 15th, Troopers responded to a harassment complaint at an apartment located on County Route 84 in the town of West Monroe. 38-year-old Christopher D. Ariola and a family member were having an argument. By the time officers arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was pouring out of the apartment. A total of five people were safely helped outside.

The investigation is still ongoing, but at this time, the Oswego County Cause and Origin unit believes the fire started in Ariola’s bedroom.

Christopher D. Ariola was arrested and charged for the following:

Arson in the Second Degree (Class B Felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and is currently at the Oswego County Jail pending his next court date.