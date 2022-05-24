QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – West Mountain Ski Area is switching gears as the seasons change. Trading in the snow for sunshine, the mountain and ski area is bringing live music to town this summer – and it’s a long time coming.

The Music on the Mountain Summer Concert Series makes its debut on July 2 and Aug. 20 this summer. Both dates run from 4-10 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 7 p.m. The festival features Joe DeFelice and Ten Most Wanted on July 2, and Time and Norm Duo and Jukebox Rebellion on Aug. 20.

Despite the weather, the mountain is using some of its traditional winter attractions to enhance the experience. Chairlift rides will be running, and food and drink will be for sale at the main lodge. A beer garden, vendors, corn hole and family activities will also be included. Tickets are on sale now, and range from $20 to $40.

It’s not the first attempt that the mountain’s owners have made at turning the property into a summertime music festival haven. In 2020, owners Spencer and Sara Montgomery attempted to create a COVID-safe music festival, with small groups of people separated in pods. Pandemic restrictions were too rigid at the time, but this summer’s event has been in the works ever since.

Outside food and alcohol will not be permitted. Animals are not allowed. Blankets and chairs are encouraged, and handicap accommodations will be provided to those in need.

West Mountain is getting bigger. The owners recently unveiled a $140 plan to build residences, a shopping center, a hotel and a new ski lodge north of the main mountain base.