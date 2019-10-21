West Point cadet missing after extensive search, took assault rifle with him

This May 2, 2019 file photo shows a view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (Seth Wenig/AP, File)

A U.S. Military Academy cadet has gone missing and officials at the West Point campus believe he has taken a service weapon with him, according to officials.

The unnamed cadet, a member of the 2021 graduating class, has been missing since Friday evening. Officials said he was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. at West Point, and an “extensive” search has already been done by military, federal, state and local agencies.

West Point said an M4 rifle was also missing, and presumed in possession of the cadet, but they are “not believed to have any magazines or ammunition.”

There is no indication the cadet poses a threat to the public, officials said, but they are worried he poses a threat to himself.

“I want to thank the local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency services for their tireless support,” Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement. “We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off West Point. Safely locating the Cadet remains our focus and number one priority.”

Authorities said the cadet was supposed to compete in a military skills competition over the weekend, but did not show up for the initial road march.

Military Police, New York State Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have been involved in the search. The Coast Guard also began searching the coast line for the missing cadet Sunday morning.

A state police helicopter, drones and K-9s have also been used in the search.

West Point is about an hour north of New York City on the banks of the Hudson River. About 4,000 cadets attend the military school.